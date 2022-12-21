Will Perdue, former Bulls player and current Bulls analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, joins Steve Dale, filling in for Lisa Dent, and Kevin Powell to discuss how the Bulls’ record isn’t reflecting their talent. Later, in regards to the recent blowups in the Bulls’ locker room, Will looks back at the most heated locker rooms he’s seen.
Can the Bulls’ record live up to their talent?
by: Andrew Harris
Hoops Talk with Will Perdue
