Holy Cross defeats Lehigh 20-3 in Patriot opener

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP)Connor Degenhardt passed for two touchdowns and Derek Ng added a school-record 51-yard field goal as Holy Cross survived early turnovers and defeated Lehigh 20-3 on Saturday.

The Crusaders (1-0, 1-0 Patriot League) were their own worst enemy, losing the ball to a fumble and an interception on their first two drives of the spring season.

The fumble recovery by Lehigh’s Pete Haffner set up a short drive but the Mountain Hawks (0-1, 0-1) missed a short field goal. Two plays later, TyGee Leach picked off Degenhardt’s toss to the flat, leading to Dylan Van Dusen’s 23-yard chip shot and a 3-0 lead at just over four minutes into the game.

Holy Cross took notes and scored touchdowns off of turnovers on its next two possessions. The Crusaders Jacob Dobbs recovered a fumble after a sack, setting up a three-play drive with Dean Nagle catching a four-yard wobbly, tipped pass right at the goal line.

John Smith intercepted Cross Wilkinson on Lehigh’s next possession and Degenhardt threw his second TD, a 14-yarder to Ayir Assante.

Neither team generated much offense, the Crusaders picking up 209 total yards to 137 for Lehigh. Each team turned the ball over three times.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball