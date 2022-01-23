Holden scores 38 to carry Wright St. past UIC 97-81

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Tanner Holden had a career-high 38 points as Wright State topped Illinois-Chicago 97-81 on Saturday night.

Holden made 10 of 11 free throws. He added seven rebounds.

Trey Calvin had 23 points for Wright State (11-8, 8-2 Horizon League). Tim Finke added 10 points and eight rebounds. AJ Braun had 10 points.

The 97 points were a season best for Wright State, which also posted a season-high 20 assists.

Damaria Franklin tied a career high with 25 points for the Flames (7-10, 3-5). Zion Griffin added 13 points. Jalen Warren had 11 points.

Wright State defeated Illinois-Chicago 90-72 on Jan. 6.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick