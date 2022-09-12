In Virginia Tech’s first season under coach Brent Pry, the Hokies have started checking some boxes with achievements.

There’s a good opportunity for more success against visiting Wofford with a late-morning kickoff Saturday in Blacksburg, Va.

Virginia Tech (1-1) recovered from a 20-17 loss at Old Dominion by winning its Atlantic Coast Conference opener against Boston College 27-10 last week.

“You gain some confidence, but it doesn’t change what we emphasize in the details,” Pry said.

As an FCS program, Wofford (0-2) will be a sizeable underdog as it looks to put points on the board for the first time this season.

Virginia Tech has offered two strong defensive performances, allowing an average of just 202 yards per game, which ranks fifth in the country. The Hokies recorded five sacks in handling Boston College.

“We have to keep getting better. We have to keep improving,” Pry said. “You have to show different looks and present some disguises. … We’ve got to keep developing guys.”

Wofford has lost 12 consecutive games since winning the 2021 fall opener at Elon. This season, the Terriers have failed to score in a 31-0 loss at Chattanooga and a 26-0 setback to visiting Elon.

“We have some things that we have to get fixed, at the quarterback position especially,” Wofford head coach Josh Conklin said. “The good news right now is that I feel pretty good about what we need to do to get things corrected.”

Quarterbacks Jimmy Weirick and Cade Rice combined to go 7-for-20 for 59 yards in the air last Saturday versus Elon.

So naturally, the Hokies want to make sure Wofford earns anything it gets.

“We have to be that type of football team,” Pry said. “We have to make people earn it and we have to make enough plays to score enough points.”

It’s crucial for the Terriers to sort things out during nonconference games. Wofford started 0-2 in 2019 but recovered to win the Southern Conference championship.

“We will continue to fight the fight and I do feel like I have a better idea of who we are on offense and that falls completely on me as the head coach,” Conklin said. “We need to get things corrected in the next two weeks.”

