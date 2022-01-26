Hodges scores 18 to carry Butler over Creighton 72-55

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Bo Hodges had 18 points and seven rebounds as Butler got past Creighton 72-55 on Wednesday night.

Chuck Harris had 14 points for Butler (10-10, 3-6 Big East Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Simas Lukosius added 14 points and Bryce Golden had 10 points.

Arthur Kaluma had 18 points for the Bluejays (12-6, 4-3). Alex O’Connell added 10 points and seven rebounds, and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 10 points and five blocks.

