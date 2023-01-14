CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP)Kinyon Hodges had 23 points in Eastern Illinois’ 70-63 win over Little Rock on Saturday.

Hodges shot 9 for 17 with two 3-pointers for the Panthers (7-12, 3-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Yaakema Rose Jr. tallied 15 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Nick Ellington scored 13.

The Trojans (5-14, 1-5) were led by Jordan Jefferson with 13 points and three steals. Myron Gardner pitched in with 10 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. Ethan Speaker had eight points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Eastern Illinois visits Tennessee State while Little Rock hosts Tennessee Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.