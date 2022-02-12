Hodge scores 19 to lead Cleveland St. past IUPUI 83-45

CLEVELAND (AP)D’Moi Hodge had 19 points and five steals as Cleveland State easily beat IUPUI 83-45 on Saturday.

Torrey Patton had 17 points for Cleveland State (17-6, 13-3 Horizon League). Broc Finstuen added 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Jaguars’ 27.3% shooting represented the worst mark by a Cleveland State opponent this season.

Cleveland State dominated the first half and led 46-17 at halftime. The Vikings’ 46 points in the first half marked a season best for the team.

B.J. Maxwell had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Jaguars (2-21, 0-12), whose losing streak reached four games. Chuks Isitua added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

