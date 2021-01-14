Hockey announcer plays giant game of Solitaire on arena ice during intermission

Sports

by: Dara Bitler,

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche started the 2021 season in Denver without fans due to COVID-19 restrictions.

With expectations high for the 56-game season, the Avs faced the St. Louis Blues on opening night.

The Blues won 4-1, but the game wasn’t all doom and gloom. Avs play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey had a little fun during intermission.

In a Twitter post, McGahey shared a video with the caption, “I’ll just play some solitaire during intermission. #GoAvsGo“.

Even cooler? McGahey won!

Solitaire wasn’t the only game McGahey played on the ice. He also decided to play pong.

Who knows what McGahey will do during the Avalanche’s next game against the Blues in Denver on Friday night.

Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular