Hobbs leads Indiana St. past Midway 107-51

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP)Zach Hobbs scored a career-high 23 points as Indiana State easily defeated Midway 107-51 on Wednesday night.

Cooper Neese added 20 points for the Sycamores.

Micah Thomas had 17 points and eight assists for Indiana State (7-6), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Cameron Crawford added 14 points and seven rebounds. Julian Larry had a career-high 10 rebounds plus 9 points.

It was the first time this season Indiana State scored at least 100 points.

Indiana State posted a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Indiana State dominated the first half and led 53-25 at the break. The Sycamores’ 53 first-half points marked a season high for the team.

Raekwon Evans had 21 points for the Eagles. Rico Tate added six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick