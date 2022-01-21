Hintz scores in overtime to lift Stars past Red Wings 5-4

DETROIT (AP)Roope Hintz scored a power-play goal with 2:09 left in overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.

”It was a great pass,” Hintz said of the feed from Joe Pavelski on the winning goal. ”I just tried to get my stick on it.”

It was the second win in a row for the Stars, who rallied from a one-goal deficit late in the third period to send it to the extra period.

”It was a huge win, back-to-back on the road,” Dallas defenseman Esa Lindell said. ”We struggled early in the season (on the road), but these last two games we have played we better.”

After Tyler Bertuzzi gave the Red Wings a 4-3 lead with a power-play goal with 6:14 left in regulation, Jason Robertson tied it for the Stars with 1:03 remaining.

Lindell, Ryan Suter and Joel Kiviranta also scored for Dallas, which outshot Detroit 31-28. Braden Holtby made 24 saves and improved to 9-0-2 in his last 11 starts against Detroit.

”We played too good not to win,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. ”We just have to find a way to win games like that. It’s part of the process we’re going through, is learning how to win.”

Robby Fabbri, Pius Suter and Dylan Larkin had the other goals for the Red Wings, whose modest two-game winning streak came to an end.

”It was a back-and-forth game,” Larkin said. ”It was a game where we played well defensively and some pucks went in for us. We just made some mistakes in the end.”

The Red Wings took a 3-2 lead midway through the second period on an unassisted goal by Larkin, who beat Holtby at the 9:16 mark. Lindell tied it again with 1:13 left in the period.

Suter opened the scoring for Dallas at 12:03 of the first period. But Fabbri tied it just 23 seconds later.

The Stars took the lead again when Kiviranta scored his first goal of the season at 5:50 of the second period. Suter tied it at 7:34.

”This is a very resilient group,” Dallas coach Rick Bowness said of his team. ”Things haven’t gone great for us this season, but we haven’t hung our heads. No one’s felt sorry for themselves.”

NOTES: The Stars swept the season series from the Red Wings 2-0. … Former Red Wings LW Justin Abdelkader was signed to a pro tryout contract by the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Grand Rapids. Abdelkader, a Michigan native, played in Switzerland last season. … Luke Glendening played his first game in Detroit since signing with Dallas as a free agent in the offseason. Glendening had played the previous eight seasons in Detroit. … The Stars scored a pair of goals by banking pucks off the body of Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljukovic. Suter did it in the first period, and Lindell late in the second.

Stars: At Philadelphia on Monday.

Red Wings: At Nashville on Saturday.

