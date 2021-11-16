Hillmon, No. 13 Michigan women beat UMass Lowell 73-54

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP)Naz Hillmon scored 19 points, Emily Kiser had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 13 Michigan beat UMass Lowell 73-54 on Tuesday night.

Hillmon scored seven straight Michigan points in the second quarter, Kiser scored their next seven, and the Wolverines led 39-26 at the break.

Hillmon scored the first four points of the third quarter to start Michigan’s 20-2 run. Six different Michigan players scored during the run.

Maddie Nolan added 18 points, making a career-high 6 of 7 3-pointers for Michigan (3-0). Danielle Rauch had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Nolan made three of her 3-pointers in the first quarter as Michigan led 23-17.

Jaliena Sanchez scored nine points for UMass Lowell (1-2), which shot 37.5% and turned it over 20 times.

—

