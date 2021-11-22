Hillmon carries No. 13 Michigan women past Oakland 69-58

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP)Naz Hillmon scored 12 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter after Michigan gave up most of an 18-point lead and the 13th-ranked Wolverines pulled away from Oakland for a 69-58 win on Monday night.

Hillmon and Emily Kiser combined for 10 points to close the first quarter to give the Wolverines (5-0) a 19-6 lead. Kiser had a bucket and Danielle Rauch followed a 3-pointer with a three-point play to make it 29-11 in the second quarter. Oakland scored eight-straight points and trailed 33-21 at the half.

The lead ranged from eight to 16 in the third quarter, which ended with Michigan up 50-37.

The Golden Grizzlies (2-3) opened the fourth with an 11-0 run, pulling within 50-48 on Kahlaijah Dean’s 3 with 7:27 to go. Three times Hillmon and Oakland traded baskets but one was a Olivia Sims 3-pointer for Oakland so twice it was a one-point game.

Michigan closed on a 13-3 run in the last five minutes as the Golden Grizzlies went 1 for 7 with two turnovers.

Kiser had 11 points and Rauch 10 for Michigan and Hillman grabbed 11 rebounds for her 36th double-double.

Dean led Oakland with 15, Brianna Breedy added 11 and Sims 10.

