The streaking Las Vegas Aces look to remain unbeaten on their current six-game road swing and pick up their fifth regular-season victory in a row when they face the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.

Las Vegas (22-8) improved to 3-0 on its road trip with a 94-69 rout of Indiana on Sunday. Kelsey Plum set a franchise record with 19 of her game-high 26 points coming in a single quarter.

“In the third (quarter), we needed a little boost,” Plum said in her postgame press conference. “I just tried to be more aggressive.”

Plum’s offensive aggression throughout the season has her averaging 20.3 points per game headed into Tuesday’s contest, the second-highest output in the league. She has been the catalyst for the WNBA’s most prolific offense at 90.6 points per game.

Las Vegas has scored at least 93 points through all three games of its road trip, which began with a 93-83 defeat of the Chicago Sky in the July 26 Commissioner’s Cup championship. The Aces followed the win in Chicago with a 93-72 blowout of Indiana on Friday, the first of two straight against the last-place Fever.

Washington (19-12) comes in a winner in four of its last five and with a berth in the playoffs clinched. The Mystics split a weekend back-to-back with Seattle, losing 82-77 on Saturday but rebounding with a 78-75 decision on Sunday.

Elena Delle Donne scored the decisive bucket with less than a minute remaining Sunday.

“Towards the end of the game, other teams get nervous and need to close out on shooters,” Delle Donne said. “I felt like if I caught it and went fast, I would have an opportunity to score.”

Delle Donne concluded an outstanding July with 17 points — her lowest scoring output of a month in which she averaged 22.3 points per game — and grabbed six rebounds.

The Mystics lead the season series 2-0. They defeated the Aces 89-76 in their third game of the season May 10. Delle Donne finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in an 87-86 overtime win at Las Vegas on June 25.

–Field Level Media