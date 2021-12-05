Hermosa, Cubaj lift Georgia Tech women over No. 20 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP)Nerea Hermosa scored 14 points, including the winning free throws with 8.8 seconds left, Lorela Cubaj had a milestone double-double and Georgia Tech upended No. 20 Georgia 55-54 on Sunday.

After Hermosa’s free throws put the Yellow Jackets up 55-51, Sarah Ashlee Barker knocked down a 3-pointer at 4.5 seconds. Hermosa then missed two free throws 3.4 seconds.

Following a timeout to advance the ball, Cubaj contested an unsuccessful shot near the right elbow by Que Morrison.

Eylia Love also scored 14 points for the Yellow Jackets (6-2) while Cubaj had 11 points and 15 rebounds. Cubaj surpassed 1,000 rebounds one game after reaching 1,000 career points and has 35 rebounds in the last two games.

Hermosa hit two free throws, Georgia Tech’s Sara Bates had a 3 and Cubaj scored inside for a 7-0 run that gave the Yellow Jackets a 51-47 lead with 2:31 to play.

Morrison led the Bulldogs (7-1) with 15 points.

Both teams shot less than 37% and had four 3-pointers.

