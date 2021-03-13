Henderson throws 3 21-yard TDs as Delaware wins 31-3

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nolan Henderson passed for 215 yards and three touchdowns — all of them 21-yarders — and the 19th-ranked Delaware Blue Hens forced five turnovers and held Stony Brook to a field goal in a 31-3 win on Saturday.

Delaware (2-0, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) broke an early 3-3 tie with a pair of long scoring drives in the second quarter. Henderson connected with Mateo Vandamia for a 21-yard TD and later Bryce De Maille capped a 70-yard drive with a TD run from the 1.

Delaware scored twice after halftime. Henderson and Vandamia hooking up on another 21-yarder and Thyrick Pitts catching a 21-yard pass from Hennderson for the final score.

Stony Brook (0-2, 0-2) rolled up 272 yards of offense but starting quarterback Josh Zamot was intercepted twice and the Seawolves fumbled four times with Delaware pouncing on three of them.

Pitts picked up 95 yards on six catches for the Blue Hens. Henderson was 18-for-27 passing.

Angelo Guglielmello kicked a 24-yard field goal for the Seawolves. Stony Brook used two quarterbacks, Zamot passing 12 of 22 for 83 yards and Tyquell Fields going 9-for-14 for 91 yards.

