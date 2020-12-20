Hemphill scores 21 to lift Drake over Chicago St. 111-67

2021 Vrbo Citrus Bowl Northwestern vs. Auburn
January 01 2021 12:00 pm

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)Shanquan Hemphill had 21 points as Drake improved to 8-0 and matched the 1970-71 team for the best start in school history, rolling past Chicago State 111-67 on Sunday.

Hemphill hit 9 of 10 shots.

Darnell Brodie had 14 points and nine rebounds for Drake. D.J. Wilkins added 14 points. Roman Penn had 12 points and seven assists.

It was the first time this season Drake scored at least 100 points.

Levelle Zeigler had 18 points for the Cougars (0-9). Coreyoun Rushin added 17 points and nine rebounds. Xavier Johnson had 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

