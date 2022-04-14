ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Jonah Heim hit a grand slam off Shohei Ohtani, Corey Seager crushed his first home run with the Rangers right after the two-way Los Angeles Angels standout was off the mound, and Texas won 10-5 on Thursday night.

Ohtani (0-2) struck out five over 3 2/3 innings, but the reigning AL MVP allowed six runs on six hits and threw only 70 pitches.

Heim’s first career grand slam put Texas up 4-2 in the second inning. The switch-hitting catcher, who later added an RBI single, pulled an 0-2 pitch into the right-field seats. It was the first grand slam allowed by Ohtani in his 37 big-league starts.

The Angels led 2-0 before Ohtani threw his first pitch of the game. Mike Trout’s second homer of the season was a massive 472-foot solo shot to straightaway center and Brandon Marsh added an RBI single.

John King (1-0) threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Texas starter Dane Dunning.

PADRES 12, BRAVES 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Joe Musgrove pitched 6 2/3 brilliant innings, Manny Machado homered and tied his career high with five hits, and San Diego routed Atlanta.

The sellout crowd of 44,844 at Petco Park gave Musgrove (1-0) a standing ovation as he came out of the game with two outs in the seventh and then roared after Machado hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the inning, his first.

Machado went 5 for 5, scored four runs, had two RBIs and stole two bases. Eric Hosmer had four hits while new designated hitter Luke Voit drove in three runs.

Musgrove allowed four hits, struck out six and walked none.

Braves starter Charlie Morton (1-1) allowed five runs and nine hits, struck out five, walked three and hit two batters. Ozzie Albies homered in the ninth for Atlanta.

CUBS 5, ROCKIES 2

DENVER (AP) – Seiya Suzuki stayed hot with an RBI double in a three-run first inning, Frank Schwindel homered and drove in two, and Chicago cooled off Kris Bryant and Colorado.

Suzuki extended his hitting streak to six games since joining the majors from Japan and drove in his 10th run when the Cubs collected five straight hits against Kyle Freeland (0-2).

Bryant went 2 for 5 as the Rockies had their four-game winning streak snapped in the opener of Bryant’s second series against his former team.

Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson (1-0) entered in the fifth and got Elias Diaz to fly to right with the bases loaded to end the inning. Mychal Givens pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save.

YANKEES 3, BLUE JAYS 0

NEW YORK (AP) – Michael King escaped a bases-loaded, no-outs jam created by Aroldis Chapman to preserve New York’s win over Toronto after Luis Severino became the first pitcher to strike out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. three times.

Guerrero struck out four times in all for the first time in his career, a night after hitting three homers and going 4 for 4.

Handed a 3-0 lead, Chapman threw just four of 16 pitches for strikes. He walked the bottom three batters in Toronto’s order: Cavan Biggio, Santiago Espinal and pinch-hitter Matt Chapman.

King came in for the first save opportunity of his career. He struck out George Springer on three pitches before inducing a game-ending double play on a soft liner from Bo Bichette.

Severino (1-0) allowed two hits in five innings, struck out six and walked two.

Jose Trevino hit RBI singles in the third and fifth innings off Kevin Gausman (0-1).

BREWERS 5, CARDINALS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Brandon Woodruff threw five shutout innings, Omar Narvaez homered and doubled, and Milwaukee opened its home schedule with a 5-1 victory over St. Louis.

Woodruff struck out two and allowed three hits and a walk to bounce back from an uncharacteristically poor performance in his first start, a 9-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Woodruff threw 65 of his 89 pitches for strikes. He faced his only serious trouble in the third inning but got out of the bases-loaded jam by retiring Tyler O’Neill on a shallow fly to right.

The Brewers gave Woodruff an early lead by scoring four runs in the first three innings off Adam Wainwright (1-1).

MARLINS 4, PHILLIES 3

MIAMI (AP) – Sandy Alcantara allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings, Joey Wendle had two RBIs and Miami won its home opener, downing Philadelphia.

Garrett Cooper hit his first home run of the year, while Jesus Sanchez had two hits and an RBI for Miami.

Alcantara (1-0) gave up seven hits, struck out five and walked one. Anthony Bender pitched the ninth for his second save, giving up two singles and then getting Bryce Harper to fly to left to end the game.

Harper drove in three runs and J.T. Realmuto reached base five times – four singles and a walk – for the Phillies, who have lost three straight and four of five following a 2-0 start. Kyle Gibson (1-1) gave up five hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings, walking three and striking out six.

MARINERS 5, WHITE SOX 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Jared Kelenic hit a two-run homer off the right-field foul pole in the second inning, and Seattle stopped a four-game losing streak, beating Chicago on a windy day when popups became adventures.

Adam Engel had a popup that kicked off the mitt of catcher Cal Raleigh in front of the plate for an error. Jake Burger followed with a popup over the mound that drifted to the left side and fell for an RBI single.

Logan Gilbert (1-0) allowed an unearned run and four hits in five innings, and four pitchers followed with an inning each of hitless relief.

Jimmy Lambert (0-1) gave up two runs and two hits in three innings of his season debut.

ATHLETICS 6, RAYS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Cole Irvin pitched into the seventh inning and Oakland took three of four from Tampa Bay.

Irvin (1-1) allowed three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings as the rebuilding A’s improved to 4-3. Two of the runs off Irvin were in his final inning.

Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays.

Sean Murphy’s third-inning run-scoring double off Josh Fleming (1-1) gave Oakland a 4-1 lead. Fleming gave up five runs – three earned – and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.

PIRATES 9, NATIONALS 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run home run after settling his arbitration case with a $13.5 million, two-year contract, helping Pittsburgh overcome a three-run deficit to beat Washington.

Daniel Vogelbach led off a game with a home run for the first time in the big leagues and matched his career high with four hits.

Reynolds, an All-Star center fielder, tied the score 3-3 with a drive to right-center in a four-run third inning, and Kevin Newman hit a go-ahead, two-run double.

Rookie Roansy Contreras (1-0) pitched three scoreless innings of one-hit relief to win his first big league decision.

Joan Adon (0-2) allowed up six runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings in his third big league start.

TIGERS 4, ROYALS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Victor Reyes and Austin Meadows had RBI singles in the seventh inning, and Detroit beat Kansas City.

With the game tied 2-2, pinch-hitter Eric Haase hit the first of three straight two-out singles off reliever Jake Brentz (0-2), followed by Reyes and Meadows.

Miguel Cabrera had three of the Tigers’ nine hits, leaving him six shy of 3,000 for his career. All of Detroit’s hits were singles.

Joe Jimenez (1-0) pitched a scoreless sixth, one of four Tigers relievers who combined to allow only one walk among the final 13 Kansas City batters. Gregory Soto worked the ninth for his second save.



