Heat keep Mavericks from capitalizing on late rally, 125-110

DALLAS (AP)Four Miami Heat players had 22 or more points in holding off a late Dallas rally to beat the Mavericks 125-110 on Tuesday night.

Tyler Herro scored 25 points off the bench, 15 alone in the second quarter when the Heat outscored the Mavericks 46-32 to take a 70-62 halftime lead. Jimmy Butler added 23 points, Kyle Lowry had 22 and Bam Adebayo scored 22 and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Luka Doncic scored a season-high 33 points for the Mavericks, who lost for the first time in four home games.

Jalen Brunson added a season-high 25 points in his first start of the season, necessitated by injuries that have sidelined Dallas big men Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber.

BUCKS 117, PISTONS 89

DETROIT (AP) – Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in Milwaukee’s rout of Detroit.

The Bucks, who ended a three-game losing streak, also got 16 points from Pat Connaughton and reserve Jordan Nwora.

Jerami Grant led the Pistons (1-6) with 21 points, but Trey Lyles was the only other player to reach double figures with 13.

Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in this summer’s draft, went 2 for 14 in his second NBA game, including 0 of 9 from behind the 3-point line. He is shooting 13.6% (3 of 22) thus far and has missed all 14 3-point attempts.

LAKERS 119, ROCKETS 117

LOS ANGELES (AP) – LeBron James scored 14 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Russell Westbrook added 27 points and Los Angeles swept back-to-back games against Houston.

Anthony Davis had 27 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers, who have won three straight and five of six after an 0-2 start to their reboot season. Carmelo Anthony also provided yet another impressive performance off the bench, hitting three 3-pointers while scoring 15 points.

Rookie Jalen Green scored 24 points for Houston, but the second overall pick was scoreless in the fourth until he hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minute. Christian Wood had 26 points and 16 rebounds for the Rockets, who have lost five straight and six of seven to begin this rebuilding season.

JAZZ 119, KINGS 113

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 36 points and Mike Conley add a season-best 30 points, lifting Utah over Sacramento.

Conley scored 13, including three 3s, in the fourth quarter, and Rudy Gobert made six clutch free throws down the stretch to move Utah to 7-1 on the season. Gobert had 12 points, 20 rebounds and four blocked shots.

The Kings kept hanging around and cut the lead to 115-113 on Harrison Barnes’s 3-pointer with 23 seconds remaining.

Mitchell made two free throws while Buddy Hield jawed with him. Gobert forced Barnes into a tough shot on a drive and then blocked Davion Mitchell’s shot on the next possession to seal the win, Utah’s sixth straight over the Kings.

Barnes led the Kings with 23 points and Hield had 19. Seven Sacramento players scored in double figures.

SUNS 112, PELICANS 100

PHOENIX (AP) – Mikal Bridges scored 22 points, Chris Paul added 14 points and 18 assists and Phoenix rallied to beat New Orleans.

Paul is now third in NBA history with 10,346 career assists, passing both Mark Jackson and Steve Nash. The 36-year-old shook off a slow start with a vintage performance in the second half, when he scored all of his points and dished 10 assists.

The Suns improved to 3-3 this season. The Pelicans fell to 1-7.

Little-used reserve Frank Kaminsky added 17 points and four steals, and JaVale McGee had 18 points and five rebounds. The two big men were particularly good as the Suns regained control of the game in the second half.

Jonas Valanciunas led the Pelicans with 16 points and eight rebounds before the break. He finished with a team-high 23 points.

