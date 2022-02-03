Healy leads Cent. Michigan past W. Michigan 65-55

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP)Cameron Healy had 23 points as Central Michigan beat Western Michigan 65-55 on Thursday night.

Kevin Miller had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists for Central Michigan (5-13, 4-3 Mid-American Conference). Brian Taylor added 11 points.

Lamar Norman Jr. had 18 points for the Broncos (4-18, 0-11), whose losing streak stretched to 12 games. Mileek McMillan added 10 points. Markeese Hastings had 10 rebounds.

