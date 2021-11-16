Hayton’s two goals help Coyotes to a rare road win

ST. LOUIS (AP)Arizona center Barrett Hayton waited patiently for a breakout performance. It finally came Tuesday.

He scored twice and Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves as the Arizona Coyotes downed the St. Louis Blues 3-2.

”It felt unreal,” Hayton said. ”I love to score. I wanted to produce and help the team win.”

Kyle Capobianco scored his first goal of the season for Arizona, which snapped a three-game losing streak and won in regulation for only the second time in 16 games this season.

Torey Krug scored in his return from COVID-19 protocol for St. Louis, which lost its fourth straight game. Jordan Kyrou also scored and Ryan O’Reilly added two assists for the Blues, who beat Arizona 7-4 on Oct. 18 in Phoenix.

Jordan Binnington made 20 saves for St. Louis.

Hayton had managed just one assist over his first nine games this season. But he saved his best performance for the perfect time to help the Coyotes to their first road win.

”Barrett played a heavy game,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said. ”This is good for his confidence.”

Arizona went 2 for 2 on the power play after going eight successive games without a power play goal this season.

The Coyotes were missing seven players due to injury and lost two others to COVID-19 protocol.

”We played with a sense of urgency, we played with focus,” Tourigny said. ”The guys made a few adjustments and paid attention to detail.”

Wedgewood improved to 2-3-1 with a season high in saves.

”It’s been tough, there’s been some frustration,” Wedgewood said. ”I hope I’ve given the guys a little bit of spark. This was a gutsy win.”

Kyrou tied the game 1-1 in the first period after Capobianco opening the scoring with a wrist shot from just inside the blue line.

Krug scored on a cross-ice pass from O’Reilly to tie the game 2-all with 5:02 left in the second period.

”I thought at times we just played stupid,” said Krug, who last played on Nov. 4, has three goals in nine games this season.

O’Reilly, who broke a five-game point drought, recorded his 400th career assist.

Hayton converted on a pass from Shayne Gostisbehere with 6:08 left to break a 2-2 tie.

”I’ve been focusing on the details in my game, playing a 200-foot game, being great in the (faceoff) circle,” Hayton said. ”Being able to get two goals feels real good.”

Arizona winger Clayton Keller, who grew up in the St. Louis suburb of Swansea, Illinois, was held without a point against St. Louis for the first time in four games.

ROSTER MOVES

Arizona placed F Johan Larsson and Andrew Ladd under COVID-19 protocol. They recalled forwards Hudson Fasching, Jan Jenik and Ben McCartney from Tucson of the AHL.

SUNNY DAYS AHEAD

St. Louis C Oskar Sundqvist returned to the lineup for the first time since March 19. He underwent surgery to repair torn ligaments in his left knee as well as hip surgery to correct a previous ailment.

”It’s been a long journey,” Sundqvist said. ”Not always fun every day. But, I’ve always had the mindset that I have to do it.”

UP NEXT:

Coyotes: Host Columbus on Thursday.

Blues: Host San Jose on Thursday.