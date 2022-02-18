Hawkins scores 25 to lift Creighton past DePaul 71-59

CHICAGO (AP)Ryan Hawkins had 25 points and 11 rebounds as Creighton defeated DePaul 71-59 on Thursday night.

Ryan Nembhard had 19 points and six assists for Creighton (17-8, 9-5 Big East Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Ryan Kalkbrenner added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Blue Demons (12-13, 3-12). Jalen Terry added 18 points and six rebounds. Courvoisier McCauley had 12 points.

Javon Freeman-Liberty, who led the Blue Demons in scoring heading into the matchup with 15 points per game, shot only 18 percent in the game (4 of 22).

The Bluejays improve to 2-0 against the Blue Demons this season. Creighton defeated DePaul 60-47 on Jan. 22.

