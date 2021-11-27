Hawkins lifts Creighton past SIU-Edwardsville 70-65

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Ryan Hawkins had 14 points, seven rebounds and five steals as Creighton narrowly defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 70-65 on Saturday.

Arthur Kaluma had 12 points for Creighton (6-1). Alex O’Connell added 11 points.

Ray’Sean Taylor had 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Cougars (2-5). DeeJuan Pruitt added 13 points. Shamar Wright had 13 points and seven rebounds.

