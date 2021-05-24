Hawkeyes’ Bohannon sustains serious head injury in assault

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon was recovering Monday after sustaining a serious head injury while being assaulted, the university’s athletic department announced.

The assault occurred early Sunday, according to a release from the school. Iowa City police did not immediately respond to a request for details.

”Thankfully Jordan is recovering well after being attacked by an individual he did not see coming at him,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a statement. ”We were made aware of the incident immediately. We are grateful that friends who were with Jordan at the time kept the incident from escalating. His health is our No. 1 concern.”

Bohannon announced in April he would return to the Hawkeyes for his sixth season in 2021-22. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA granted eligibility relief to winter sport athletes in 2020-21.

Bohannon is Iowa’s career leader in assists (639), 3-pointers made (364), free-throw percentage (.887) and games played (143). He ranks ninth in career scoring with 1,638 points.

Bohannon led the Hawkeyes last season with 80 3-pointers and 135 assists, and he was third in scoring at 10.6 points per game.

