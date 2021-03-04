Harvey’s 24 lifts S. Illinois past Bradley 73-63 in MVC

ST. LOUIS (AP)Ben Harvey had a season-high 24 points as ninth-seeded Southern Illinois got past eighth-seeded Bradley 73-63 in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney on Thursday.

The Salukis face top-seeded and 20th-ranked Loyola Chicago in the first quarterfinal game on Friday.

Trent Brown had 13 points for Southern Illinois (12-13). Kyler Filewich added 12 points. Steven Verplancken Jr. had 10 points.

Rienk Mast scored a career-high 24 points and had 10 rebounds for the Braves (12-16). Sean East II added 16 points. Ville Tahvanainen had six rebounds.

