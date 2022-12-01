PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Bobby Harvey’s 18 points and Portland State scored the first 38 points of the game to defeat Portland Bible 114-31 on Wednesday.

The Arrows, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association, only had six players5

Harvey was 7 of 12 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) for the Vikings (4-4). Jorell Saterfield scored 17 points, going 7 of 8 (3 for 4 from distance). Hayden Curtiss shot 6 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Wildcats (0-1) were led in scoring by Quorey Bays, who finished with 13 points. DeMetri Weatherall added 11 points for Portland Bible. In addition, Samuel Reese had five points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.