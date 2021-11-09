Harvey White, QB who won ACC titles at Clemson, dies at 83

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP)Former Clemson quarterback Harvey White, who led the Tigers to Atlantic Coast Conference championships in 1958 and 1959, has died. He was 83.

The Blyth Funeral Home of Greenwood, South Carolina, said White died on Saturday. No cause of death was given. The school also announced White’s death.

White was the starting quarterback for the Tigers under coach Frank Howard from 1957-1959. The team had a 24-8 record in White’s starts and played in the Sugar Bowl in 1958 and the Bluebonnet Bowl in 1959.

Clemson finished nationally ranked twice with White as quarterback, 12th in The Associated Press poll in 1957 and 11th in 1959.

White was named first-team All-ACC in 1957 when he threw for 841 yards and 11 touchdowns with three interceptions. He was the first Clemson quarterback to be named first-team All-ACC, and the only sophomore Clemson QB to be named first-team All-ACC until Tajh Boyd in 2011.

White’s passing efficiency mark of 154.6 in 1957 was a season record for a Clemson quarterback given a minimum of 90 attempts until Boyd broke the mark in 2012.

