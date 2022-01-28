Harding carries Utah Valley past Chicago St. 101-87

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Connor Harding scored 18 points as Utah Valley defeated Chicago State 101-87 on Thursday night. Fardaws Aimaq and Tim Ceaser added 17 points apiece for the Wolverines, while Tim Fuller chipped in 15. Aimaq also had three assists.

Utah Valley is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. Utah Valley (14-6, 5-3 Western Athletic Conference) scored 52 first-half points, a season best for the visitors, while the 50 points in the second half for Chicago State were the best of the season for the hosts.

Dominique Alexander scored a season-high 23 points for the Cougars (6-14, 2-5). Coreyoun Rushin added 17 points. Brandon Betson had 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick