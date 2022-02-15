Hankerson leads N. Illinois past Ball St. 64-58

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP)Trendon Hankerson registered 19 points as Northern Illinois topped Ball State 64-58 on Tuesday night.

Keshawn Williams had 19 points for Northern Illinois (7-16, 4-9 Mid-American Conference). Chinedu Kingsley Okanu added 10 points. Darweshi Hunter had seven rebounds.

Payton Sparks had 16 points for the Cardinals (11-14, 6-8). Miryne Thomas added 11 points and three blocks. Demarius Jacobs had 10 points. Tyler Cochran had six points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick