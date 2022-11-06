Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears 35-32 high-scoring loss to the Miami Dolphins at Solider Field.

The Bears had no answer on defense for QB Tua Tagovailoa (21-30 302 YDs and 3 TDs) and WR Tyreek Hill (7 Rec 143 YDs and a TD) as the Dolphins only punted once all game. But the Dolphins had no answer for Justin Fields. Fields who completed 17 of 28 passes for 123 yards and 3 passing touchdowns and set the single game rushing record for any NFL quarterback in a regular-season game in NFL history by rushing for 178 yards, including a 61 yard touchdown run in the 2nd half.

Hear from Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, Andy Masur, and Bears fans as they react to the Bears’ shootout loss to the Dolphins.

The Hamp & O’B Show returns to the air Sunday, 11/13, with the Bears (3-6) ,second straight home game with the Detroit Lions (2-6) coming to town. The Pregame is from 11 am-12 pm, then the postgame show will be from 3 pm-5 pm.