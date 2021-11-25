Hamp, O’B and Carm 11/25/21: Bears sneak past Lions 16-14 with a game-winning field goal on Thanksgiving Day

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, Glen Kozlowski, and host Mark Carman break down the Bears victory over the Detriot Lions on Thanksgiving Day 16-14

Andy Dalton went 24 for 39, passing 317 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Wide Receiver Darnell Mooney lead the offense with five receptions and 123 yards receiving. Cario Santos played hero as he converted a 28-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to push the Bears past the Lions.

The Hamp & OB Show returns to the air on Sunday, November 5th with a showdown with the Arizona Cardinals (9-2). Pregame show from 9:45 am-10:45 am. Postgame reaction, highlights 3:00 pm-5:00 pm