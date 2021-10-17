Hamp and O’B 10/17/21 – Rodgers, Packers still own the Bears, fall to 3-3 after 24-14 loss

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pulls the ball down and runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, Glen Kozlowski, and host Mark Carman break down the Bears loss to their archrival Green Bay Packers 24-14. The Bears were 4 for 11 on 3rd down efficiently, only managing 137 yards through the air. Rookie Running back Khalil Herbert ran for 97 yards and a touchdown in the loss at Soldier Field. The Green Bay Packers now lead the all-time series at 102-95 making it five straight losses to their nemesis.

The Hamp & OB Show returns to the air on Sunday, October 24th, as the Bears (3-3) head on the road for a showdown with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1). Pregame show from 11 am-noon and Postgame reaction, Highlights 9:30-11:30 pm.

The Hamp and O’B Show
HampAndOB

Before and after every Chicago Bears game, Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Hampton and former Chicago Bears defensive end Ed O’Bradovich share their no-holds-barred perspectives. Click for more.

