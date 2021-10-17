Hamp and O’B 10/17/21 – Rodgers, Packers still own the Bears, fall to 3-3 after 24-14 loss

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pulls the ball down and runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, Glen Kozlowski, and host Mark Carman break down the Bears loss to their archrival Green Bay Packers 24-14. The Bears were 4 for 11 on 3rd down efficiently, only managing 137 yards through the air. Rookie Running back Khalil Herbert ran for 97 yards and a touchdown in the loss at Soldier Field. The Green Bay Packers now lead the all-time series at 102-95 making it five straight losses to their nemesis.

The Hamp & OB Show returns to the air on Sunday, October 24th, as the Bears (3-3) head on the road for a showdown with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1). Pregame show from 11 am-noon and Postgame reaction, Highlights 9:30-11:30 pm.