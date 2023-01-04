Damar Hamlin’s foundation continues to get donations, with the total pushing toward $7 million raised in only the two days since the Buffalo Bills safety was critically injured during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals

Damar Hamlin’s foundation continued getting donations Wednesday, with the total pushing toward $7 million raised in only the two days since the Buffalo Bills safety’s heart stopped during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Through Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had exceeded $6.6 million. Some NFL teams and players made significant donations to the fundraising drive that Hamlin set up in December 2020 with hopes of having his foundation provide toys for needy children.

In its first two years of existence, the donation drive raised about $2,900. After Hamlin’s injury, more than 200,000 donations – averaging about $32 – were made in less than 48 hours.

His charity, the Chasing M’s Foundation, said Wednesday that it was still formulating a plan on how to use the money.

”We’re simply awestruck by the level of support and generosity we’ve seen over the past two days,” read a statement from the foundation on the GoFundMe page. ”With over $6 million raised, this fundraiser has become an overnight reminder of the incredible nature of humankind. Your actions directly reflect the type of human Damar is himself. … We’re hopeful about Damar’s future involvement in disbursing the incredibly generous contributions.”

The foundation says it has used past donations for toy drives, back-to-school drives and camps for children.

