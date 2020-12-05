Hall scores 17 to carry Loyola of Chicago past Lewis 76-48

2021 Vrbo Citrus Bowl Northwestern vs. Auburn
January 01 2021 12:00 pm

CHICAGO (AP)Tate Hall had 17 points as Loyola of Chicago easily won its season opener, beating Lewis 76-48 on Saturday.

Lucas Williamson had 10 points for Loyola of Chicago (1-0). Cooper Kaifes added six rebounds. Cameron Krutwig had three blocks.

Trevian Bell had 7 points for the Flyers.

