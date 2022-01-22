Hall scores 14 as No. 14 Michigan State tops No. 8 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP)Malik Hall scored 14 points and No. 14 Michigan State beat No. 8 Wisconsin 86-74 on Friday night to snap the Badgers’ seven-game winning streak.

Max Christie, Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard scored 12 points apiece for the Spartans (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten), who shot 53% (29 of 55) from the field.

Michigan State moved into first place in the conference, ahead of Wisconsin (15-3, 6-2) and Illinois.

Johnny Davis scored 25 points and Brad Davison added 22 for Wisconsin, which struggled to score in the first half, fell behind by double digits and couldn’t catch up.

The Badgers were without Tyler Wahl, who averaged 15.3 points over the previous seven games, because of a right ankle injury.

MARYLAND 81, NO. 17 ILLINOIS 65

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) – Donta Scott scored a career-high 25 points and Maryland took advantage of Kofi Cockburn’s absence to beat Illinois.

Cockburn was out with a concussion, and the Illini (13-5, 6-2 Big Ten) lost for the second consecutive game after winning six straight. It was a much-needed victory for Maryland, which has struggled all season and already went through a coaching change when Mark Turgeon exited in early December.

Alfonso Plummer scored 18 points for Illinois, which was coming off a double-overtime loss to No. 4 Purdue on Monday night. The Illini got Andre Curbelo back in that game after he’d been out since November with his own concussion-related issues. Then they had to face Maryland (10-9, 2-6) without Cockburn, their star big man.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25