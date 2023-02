PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP)Jan Stephenson, a three-time major champion and World Golf Hall of Fame member, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Her ”Crossroads Foundation” said Thursday the cancer was stage 3 and the 71-year-old Australian will begin a treatment of chemotherapy and radiation in the next two weeks.

”It means so much to me for all my friends and family to lend so much support,” Stephenson said in a statement. ”I have had some negative challenges in my career and managed to survive. This is just another tough hole that is `uphill and against the wind.’ See you on my next downhill and downwind hole!”

Stephenson was among the first to bring sex appeal to women’s golf, part of that the design of former LPGA Tour Commissioner Ray Volpe. Stephenson’s most famous moment outside the ropes was posing in a bathtub, her body covered only by golf balls.

She backed up her celebrity by winning 16 times on the LPGA Tour, including three majors. She was lacking only the Kraft Nabisco Championship to complete the career Grand Slam.

She was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2019 and also received the Order of Australia Medal.

Her foundation supports disabled military veterans and first responders.

