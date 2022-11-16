INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, and Michigan State outlasted No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 in double overtime on Tuesday night after Oscar Tshiebwe concluded his strong season debut by fouling out.

Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, had 22 points and 18 rebounds for the Wildcats (2-1) before picking up his fifth foul late in the first overtime.

Michigan State (2-1), coming off a one-point loss to No. 2 Gonzaga on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln, appeared headed for another tough nonconference defeat in this Champions Classic matchup. But the Spartans tied the game in the final seconds of regulation and overtime thanks to Hall, who finished with 20 points.

Joey Hauser scored 23 points and Mady Sissoko had a career-high 16 points with eight rebounds for the Spartans, who spent most of the second half playing catch-up. But with Tshiebwe on the bench, Michigan State closed out the game by outscoring Kentucky 13-1. Sissoko gave the Spartans the lead with an alley-oop slam and had another dunk in the final minute.

NO. 4 KANSAS 69, NO. 7 DUKE 64

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Jalen Wilson scored a career-high 25 points and Gradey Dick made three crucial baskets in the final 2 1/2 minutes to lead Kansas past Duke in the Champions Classic.

The defending national champion Jayhawks (3-0) extended the nation’s longest active winning streak to 14 games. Wilson also grabbed 11 rebounds as coach Bill Self missed his third straight game because of a school-imposed suspension stemming from a 2017 infractions scandal.

Duke (2-1) was led by Kyle Filipowski, who scored a season-high 17 points and had 14 rebounds to become the first player in school history to register double-doubles in each of his first three games. Jeremy Roach had 16 points as new coach Jon Scheyer lost his first game.

Kansas trailed 59-54 after Filipowski’s putback with 4:39 to play before rallying.

NO. 1 NORTH CAROLINA 72, GARDNER-WEBB 66

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Caleb Love scored 20 points and Pete Nance added 18 as North Carolina fended off Gardner-Webb.

RJ Davis scored on consecutive possessions down the stretch and finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Tar Heels (3-0). Armando Bacot added 10 points.

Anthony Selden scored 21 points, Julien Soumaoro had 17 points and Kareem Reid added 10 points for Gardner-Webb (0-3), which faced a top-ranked team for the first time.

After trailing by 16 points in the second half, the Runnin’ Bulldogs got within five in the final two minutes.

NO. 13 AUBURN 89, WINTHROP 65

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Johni Broome had 18 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead Auburn past Winthrop.

Broome took over the game four days after failing to make a basket against South Florida, helping the Tigers (3-0) put together a dominant stretch after leading the Eagles (2-2) by just 11 early in the second half.

Wendell Green Jr. scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half for Auburn.

Kelton Talford had 16 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for the Eagles. Toneari Lane made three 3-pointers and scored 18.

NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 74, STANFORD 62

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) – Jaedon LeDee scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half and San Diego State beat Stanford for the first time.

The Aztecs (3-0) never trailed to improve to 1-4 in the series.

Lamont Butler had 11 points and six assists and Keshad Johnson added 11 points for San Diego State.

Spencer Jones led Stanford (1-2) with 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

NO. 18 ALABAMA 65, SOUTH ALABAMA 55

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – Freshman Brandon Miller scored 19 points and Alabama beat South Alabama.

Miller, a McDonald’s All-American, hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first four minutes and Alabama (3-0) led throughout.

Noah Clowney had 15 rebounds for Alabama.

Isaiah Moore scored 20 points for South Alabama (1-2).

UNLV 60, No. 21 DAYTON 52

LAS VEGAS (AP) – EJ Harkless scored 24 points to help rally UNLV from a 12-point deficit to beat Dayton.

This was UNLV’s first nonconference victory over a ranked opponent at home since defeating No. 3 Arizona 71-67 on Dec. 23, 2014.

The Rebels (3-0) trailed 37-25 about four minutes into the second half before going on an 11-point run. They took the lead for good on Keshon Gilbert’s 3-pointer with 7:30 left, and Harkless added another 3 with 7:03 remaining for a 50-44 advantage.

UNLV also did the job defensively, particularly on Dayton post player DaRon Holmes. He was coming off a 20-point, seven-rebound, five-block performance against SMU. But the Flyers (2-1) had trouble getting him the ball, and Holmes finished with two points on five shots to go with six rebounds.

Kobe Elvis led the Flyers with 16 points, and Mike Sharavjamts scored 14.

NO. 25 UCONN 84, BUFFALO 64

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Tristen Newton had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double as UConn beat Buffalo.

Newton, a senior transfer from East Carolina, had UConn’s first triple-double since Daniel Hamilton in 2015. Joey Calcaterra came off the bench to score 15 points and Nahiem Alleyne added 12 for the Huskies (3-0).

Armoni Foster led the Bulls (1-2) with 11 points.

Preseason Big East Player of the Year Adama Sanogo got into foul trouble and finished with a season-low 11 points for UConn.

