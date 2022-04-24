NEW YORK (AP)Breakout rookie Steven Kwan was pulled from the Cleveland Guardians’ game Sunday with right hamstring tightness.

Manager Terry Francona said Kwan’s removal from a 10-2 loss against the Yankees was ”kind of was preventative” and that the outfielder was day to day.

Kwan felt cramping in his hamstring after flying out in the third inning. He was replaced by Ernie Clement in left field for the bottom of the inning.

The 24-year-old Kwan crashed into the outfield wall chasing a ball Saturday and was shaken up, but he remained in the game. Francona said before Sunday’s game that Kwan was ”a little beat up” but well enough to play.

The 5-foot-9 sparkplug is batting .341 with a .456 on-base percentage in the first 14 games of his career.

