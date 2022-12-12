The well-rested Memphis Grizzlies will be aiming for their sixth straight win when they host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

Memphis stretched its winning streak with a 114-103 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday. The Hawks ended a three-game skid when they defeated the Chicago Bulls 123-122 in overtime on Sunday.

This will be the teams’ first meeting of the season. The Hawks swept both games last season by an average of 23.5 points and have won two straight in Memphis.

“We’ve got the Atlanta Hawks next and we’re just trying to keep being a team that has a chip on its shoulder,” said Dillon Brooks, who has scored in double figures in 16 straight games. “We have a niche of playing defense and enjoying every single day.”

Ja Morant shook off right thigh soreness and posted 15 points and 12 assists against the Pistons. He set a franchise record, surpassing Marc Gasol, with his sixth career triple-double on Wednesday against Oklahoma City.

Last season Morant left the first game with Atlanta in the first quarter after spraining his left knee but came back to score 29 points in the rematch.

“We just know this is around the time where we start to win and we win even if we’ve got guys out,” said Brandon Clarke, who came off the bench to score 17 points and was 7-for-8 from the field against Detroit.

Atlanta used a miracle finish to beat the Bulls on Sunday. Jalen Johnson inbounded the ball with 0.5 seconds left and AJ Griffin tipped in the alley-oop pass for the game-winner at the buzzer.

The Hawks appeared to have won the game when Trae Young hit a step-back jumper from the top of the key with 2.1 seconds left in overtime. After the Bulls called a timeout with one second left, Bogdan Bogdanovic fouled DeMar DeRozan on a 3-point shot with 0.5 seconds remaining and he made all three free throws to put the Bulls ahead 122-121. That set up the dramatic finish.

“We won and that’s all we care about,” Bogdanovic said. “It was just perfect execution. That play was tough. It was a much-needed win and I hope we can go and sweep (the second game of the back-to-back at Memphis).”

Although Young had 19 points against the Bulls, he continues to have trouble shooting. He didn’t convert a field goal in the first half against Chicago and wound up 5-for-18 from the field and 2-for-8 on 3-pointers. He has scored fewer than 20 points in three of his last six games.

Bogdanovic has 59 points in his last two games and appears fully recovered from offseason knee surgery. He is still playing on restricted minutes.

The Hawks are without starters John Collins and Dejounte Murray, who are both out with sprained left ankles.

The Grizzlies may be without starting center Steven Adams, who limped to the locker room in the fourth quarter Friday with an ankle injury and did not return. Jake LaRavia (left foot soreness) missed Friday’s game and will be reassessed before Monday’s contest.

–Field Level Media