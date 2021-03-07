Green lifts New Orleans past SE Louisiana 81-76 in OT

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Troy Green had 24 points as New Orleans narrowly beat Southeastern Louisiana 81-76 in overtime on Saturday night.

Derek St. Hilaire had 19 points for New Orleans (9-14, 8-7 Southland Conference). Rodney Carson Jr. added 11 points. Damion Rosser had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Keon Clergeot had 25 points for the Lions (7-17, 5-11), who have lost four straight games. Nick Caldwell added 11 points. Gus Okafor had 10 points.

The Privateers leveled the season series against the Lions. Southeastern Louisiana defeated New Orleans 79-73 on Jan. 30.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

The Big Game

More The Big Game

Big Race Daytona

More Big Race - Daytona
More Home Page Top Stories