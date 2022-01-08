Green lifts N. Iowa past Missouri St. 85-84

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP)AJ Green had 33 points to carry Northern Iowa to an 85-84 win over Missouri State on Saturday, as the Panthers overcame a career-high 43 points by the Bears’ Isiaih Mosley.

Green shot 13 for 14 from the line, including seven in a row in the final minute that helped the Panthers break a tie and go on to win.

Noah Carter had 16 points for Northern Iowa (7-7, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Bowen Born added 11 points.

The Bears’ Mosley added nine rebounds. Ja’Monta Black had 12 points for the Bears (11-6, 2-2). Gaige Prim added 11 points.

