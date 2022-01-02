Green, Berhow carry Northern Iowa past Evansville 83-61

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — At least 16 people were killed in Colombia this weekend and dozens had to flee their homes, as fighting between rebel groups intensified in the eastern state of Arauca, Colombia's Human Rights Ombudsman said on Monday.

The killings mark a setback for Colombia's government, which was able to bring down homicide rates in much of the country following a 2016 peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. But it is now struggling to control violence in rural pockets of the country where smaller rebel groups and drug trafficking organizations are fighting over smuggling routes, coca fields, illegal mines and other assets.