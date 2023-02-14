COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Ryan Graves scored off a feed from Michael McLeod in front of the net with 1.4 seconds left, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth win in five games.

Yegor Sharangovich and Jesper Bratt had the other goals for the Devils, and Graves also had an assist. Vitek Vanecek stopped 31 shots for New Jersey, which remains three points behind first-place Carolina and moved five ahead of the New York Rangers in the Metropolitan Division.

Adam Boqvist had a goal and an assist, and Johnny Gaudreau scored for Columbus, which has lost five of six, including three straight at home, and continues to sit last in the NHL. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 29 shots.

The teams traded goals through the first two periods, scoring late and early.

Sharangovich made it 1-0 at 10:46 of the first and Gaudreau tied it on a power-play goal with 1.3 second left in the period.

Bratt’s go-ahead goal came 7 seconds into the second period before Boqvist tied it again at 4:41 with his first score of the year.

UP NEXT

New Jersey: Visits St. Louis on Thursday night.

Columbus: Hosts Winnipeg on Thursday night.

