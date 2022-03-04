Grant lifts Miami (Ohio) over E. Michigan 76-63

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

OXFORD, Ohio (AP)Dae Dae Grant had 19 points as Miami (Ohio) beat Eastern Michigan 76-63 on Friday night.

Dalonte Brown had 15 points for Miami (Ohio) (14-17, 8-12 Mid-American Conference). Kamari Williams added 12 points and three blocks. Precious Ayah had 12 points.

Mo Njie had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (10-21, 5-15). Colin Golson Jr. added 15 points. Kevin-David Rice had 14 points.

The RedHawks leveled the season series against the Eagles. Eastern Michigan defeated Miami (Ohio) 85-75 on Jan. 29.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick