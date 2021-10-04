Gophers’ Potts hospitalized at Purdue; condition ‘improving’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Minnesota running back Trey Potts remained in a hospital two days after an undisclosed ailment that arose late in the team’s game at Purdue.

The university’s athletic department said Potts’ condition was ”improving” and that he was ”doing well,” in a statement distributed on Monday.

The university said further updates on Potts, who is second in the Big Ten with 552 rushing yards, would be provided when available with his and his family’s permission.

Potts left the field late in the fourth quarter on Saturday in West Lafayette, Indiana. After immediate observation and treatment by the team’s medical staff, Potts was transported to a nearby hospital for further attention.

Athletic director Mark Coyle, head athletic trainer Mike Sypniak and team physician Dr. David Jewison stayed in Indiana overnight with Potts.

Potts had the go-ahead touchdown run for the Gophers in the third quarter of their 20-13 victory over the Boilermakers. His last carry went for 6 yards on third-and-3 near the 3-minute mark as Minnesota was winding down the clock.

Potts stepped into the lead role in the backfield after Mo Ibrahim, a second team preseason Associated Press All-American pick, suffered a season-ending lower leg injury on Sept. 2 in the opener against Ohio State.

The Gophers don’t play this week. Their next game is Oct. 16 against Nebraska.

