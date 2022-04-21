SPOKANE, Wash. (AP)Gonzaga stars Chet Holmgren and Andrew Nembhard announced Thursday that they will enter the NBA draft.

Holmgren is expected to be a top five pick, while Nembhard is projected as a likely second-rounder.

Holmgren arrived at Gonzaga as one of the most lauded recruits in program history, a 7-footer with the passing and ball-handling skills of a guard. Holmgren was the West Coast Conference newcomer of the year, defensive player of the year and a first-team all-conference selection. He averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game, and was a third-team AP All-American.

”Since the day I arrived in Spokane and stepped onto the Gonzaga campus, you all have been the best family anyone could ask for,” Holmgren wrote on social media announcing his decision. ”This year I’ve grown so much as a player and a person from the experiences we’ve shared as I represented the Bulldogs on and off the court. I’ve developed relationships that will last forever and I’ve had the time of my life.”

Nembhard spent two seasons at Gonzaga after transferring from Florida. He was a first-team all-conference selection and was the most outstanding player of the WCC tournament. Nembhard averaged 11.9 points and 5.8 assists per game.

Gonzaga was 59-5 in the games Nembhard played over two seasons.

”Coming to Gonzaga was truly one of the best decisions I have ever made, and I am so grateful for this place,” Nembhard said. ”I am thankful and blessed to be a part of teams with so much success and accomplishments, but nothing compares to all the relationships I have made over these last two years that will last me a lifetime.”

Gonzaga’s had four players declare for the NBA draft this spring: Holmgren, Nembhard, Julian Strawther and Drew Timme.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25