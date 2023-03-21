Organizations, individuals and families will have an opportunity to play in this year’s John Deere Classic Monday Pro-Am on July 3 with current and future PGA Tour players at TPC Deere Run.

Top golfers who have played in past Monday Pro-Ams include the likes of major championship winners Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, John Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Patrick Reed, according to a news release.

“The John Deere Classic is pleased to provide the opportunity to play in our Monday Pro-Am to companies, individuals and families who might not have been able to do so in the past,” said Tournament Director Andrew Lehman. “PGA Tour pro-ams are a proven way to build bonds with important people in our lives be they business associates, customers or family members. And there’s no better way to spend a Monday afternoon than on the beautiful property of TPC Deere Run.”

In addition to playing an 18-hole round of golf with a world class golfer, each participant will receive an $800 shopping experience for products available only to pro-am players, according to tournament officials. A generous ticket package also will be included so that participants’ friends and family will be able to enjoy tournament rounds.

Details on Monday Pro-Am opportunities are available here or by contacting Jennifer Kress or Sarah Hill at 309-762-4653.

The 53nd edition of the Quad Cities-based PGA Tour event will be the week of July 3-9 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis with J.T. Poston as defending champion. In a wire-to-wire victory, Poston won by three shots in 2022 with a 21-under par total for the 72-hole event. The tournament will offer a $7.4 million purse, an increase of $300,000,

The John Deere Classic, which includes Birdies for Charity, is a 501(C)3 non-profit organization located in the John Deere Classic tournament offices at 15623 Coaltown Road, East Moline, Illinois. Since its founding in 1971, the tournament has helped raise more than $159.57 million for charity.