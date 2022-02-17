Golden Knights try to find some punch vs. Kings

The Vegas Golden Knights will bring a 139-minute and 46-second scoreless streak into their game against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night in Las Vegas.

The Golden Knights were shut out for the second straight game on Wednesday night when they lost to the Colorado Avalanche 2-0 in a contest that marked the much-anticipated team debut of center Jack Eichel.

Vegas was blanked 6-0 by the Calgary Flames before that and hasn’t scored since Reilly Smith’s goal 14 seconds into the third period of a 4-0 victory at Edmonton on Feb. 8.

Scoring hasn’t been the only problem for Peter DeBoer’s squad, which trails the Pacific Division-leading Flames, who still have two games in hand, by three points. The loss dropped Vegas to just 14-11-2 at home this season. Only the expansion Seattle Kraken (16) have more home losses in the Pacific Division.

Eichel, obtained in a Nov. 4 trade with Buffalo and playing for the first time since undergoing artificial disk replacement surgery in his neck on Nov. 12, played 17:32 in Wednesday night’s loss and was minus-1. He attempted one shot and picked up two penalties while also going 8-of-19 (42.1 percent) on faceoffs.

“I don’t think you want to take two penalties and be on the ice for a goal but I think there was some stuff to build on,” Eichel said. “Honestly, I was having a pretty fun time out there so there’s some stuff to build on. But it’s a process. I know it’s going to get better. I didn’t expect it to be perfect. There’s some good to build on.”

“I thought he worked hard,” DeBoer said. “Like I said, 11 months off, jump in during the middle of the season against arguably the best team in the league is a big ask. I thought he did a good job. You saw flashes of what he’s going to be able to do for us. … Did a lot of good things and it’s a great first step.”

But not good enough for the Golden Knights to end their scoring woes.

“We have to continue to play our game,” added defenseman Shea Theodore. “Those divisional matchups are pretty critical. Right now, it’s time to step up and try and separate yourselves.”

Los Angeles is just four points behind Vegas and has back-to-back games against Arizona, which has the worst win percentage in the Western Conference, on deck. The Kings come in off a 5-2 home loss to Edmonton on Tuesday, the team’s first game after a 12-day break.

“These guys are smart. They know where we are; they know what’s at stake,” coach Todd McLellan told lakingsinsider.com. “We don’t need to remind them all the time. … But you have to have a good 60 minutes coming up against our rivals down the road. They’re a hell of a team, and it has to be better than our last 60 minutes against them.”

Vegas won that last meeting 6-3 in Las Vegas on Dec. 28. The Golden Knights jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first 23 minutes, and Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals to go along with an assist.

The Kings won the first meeting between the teams Oct. 14 in Los Angeles 6-2, with Anze Kopitar scoring a hat trick and finishing with five points.

