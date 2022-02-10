Godfrey carries Purdue Fort Wayne over IUPUI 72-57

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP)Jarred Godfrey had 21 points as Purdue Fort Wayne defeated IUPUI 72-57 on Thursday night.

Jalon Pipkins had 13 points and seven rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne (14-10, 9-6 Horizon League), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Deonte Billups added 12 points.

B.J. Maxwell had 19 points for the Jaguars (2-20, 0-11). Nathan McClure added 17 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick