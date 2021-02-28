Goals could be cheap as Sharks host Avalanche

After scoring only five goals in the previous three games, the Colorado Avalanche hope their six-goal outburst over the weekend leads to another scoring binge Monday night when they open a two-game set in San Jose with the Sharks.

The Avalanche got goals from six different players in routing Arizona 6-2 Saturday, when 12 different guys had at least one goal or an assist. But then again, San Jose also scored six goals Saturday night. The difference was, the Sharks lost to St. Louis, 7-6.

This is the third meeting this season between the two teams, with the Avalanche winning both late-January games in Colorado. The Avalanche outscored the Sharks 10-3 in the two games.

“We want contributions from as many guys as we possibly can, but I think we’ve been a little snake-bitten the last couple of weeks,” said Colorado’s Gabriel Landeskog, who scored his first goal in 11 games Saturday, giving him four for the season. “We’ve been creating scoring chances, but not capitalizing. I think tonight we got rewarded for the hard work.”

“The contributions from all four lines and six D tonight was fantastic,” head coach Jared Bednar said.

Sharks coach Bob Boughner wasn’t singing the same praises for his team’s defense after the wild St. Louis game, when Blues’ goalie Jordan Binnington stole the spotlight with his second-period outburst toward a few Sharks players. Binnington was pulled from the game early after the Sharks scored four goals on 19 shots, and as he left the ice, he sought out several Sharks players to shove, hit, or try to scuffle with — including opposing goalie Devan Dubnyk.

Binnington’s antics seemed to fire up the Blues, leaving San Jose pondering how scoring six goals wasn’t enough to win. Saturday’s game featured six game-tying goals between the two clubs, matching a league-high for most game-tying goals in a regular-season matchup, according to the NHL.

“It’s a tough one. It’s a game that we played well enough to win,” Boughner said. “We did a lot of good things with the puck. Without the puck, it’s mental when you get a lead and you lose it four times, and the next shot’s down and it’s in the net.

“We gave up 13 chances and seven ended up in the back of our net. You’re not going to win a lot of hockey games like that.”

Boughner had yet to tap a starting netminder for Monday’s game against Colorado, with both Martin Jones and Devan Dubnyk registering losses in their most recent starts. Dubnyk was in goal for San Jose’s loss to St. Louis.

“I thought that we played really well as a group, and I just wanted to be able to come up with something there when the guys keep coming back and tie at 5-5, 6-5 and 6-6,” Dubnyk said. “You want to be able to knock one down for them. … (You’ve) just got to forget about it as best you can and get ready for the next game.”

