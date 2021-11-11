Givance scores 16 to lead Evansville past IUPUI 60-40

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Shamar Givance registered 16 points and seven rebounds as Evansville easily beat IUPUI 60-40 on Thursday night.

Evan Kuhlman had 13 points for Evansville (1-1). Jawaun Newton and Blaise Beauchamp added 12 points apiece.

B.J. Maxwell had eight points for the Jaguars (0-2).

